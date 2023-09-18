PM Prachanda Calls On UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres met today at the headquarters in New York.

In the meeting, the rest of Nepal's peace process, climate change, LDC, development, mutual cooperation and partnership were discussed.

Prime Minister Dahal Arrived today in New York along with his delegation including daughter Ganga Dahal, foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.