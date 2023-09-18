Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Day Of God Of Artisans

Hindu devotees all over Nepal and India particularly the persons involved in art, artisan, engineering and handicraft profession celebrates today as a special day.Today, special pujas and prayers will be held in offices, factories and workplaces.Such places will be beautifully decorated with flowers.

Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped by devotees. His idol is situated in decorative pandals. Tools are also worshipped by workers on this day.The entire atmosphere is entertaining and frolic.

On the festival day, a gourmet feast is being prepared and is eaten together by workers and owners.

Vishwakarma Day or Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is devoted to Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered as the designer of the world. He created the holy city of Dwarka that was ruled by Krishna. Lord Vishwakarma also created several weapons for Gods.

Vishwakarma Day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma each year and is observed on 16 or 17 September according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it falls on 18th September.

It is an important day for craftsmen and artisans across the nation. The festival is celebrated after Diwali in Bihar and a few northern states.

Importance of Vishwakarma Day

Vishwakarma Day is a precious day for the followers of Hinduism. Like mentioned earlier, the day honors God Vishwakarma. In the Rig Veda, the enormity of his contributions has been briefed. The community of workers celebrate this festival with fun. It worships the God for success in their concerned fields.