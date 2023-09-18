Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Day Of God Of Artisans

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Day Of God Of Artisans

Sept. 18, 2023, 11:49 a.m.

Hindu devotees all over Nepal and India particularly the persons involved in art, artisan, engineering and handicraft profession celebrates today as a special day.Today, special pujas and prayers will be held in offices, factories and workplaces.Such places will be beautifully decorated with flowers.

Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped by devotees. His idol is situated in decorative pandals. Tools are also worshipped by workers on this day.The entire atmosphere is entertaining and frolic.

On the festival day, a gourmet feast is being prepared and is eaten together by workers and owners.

Vishwakarma Day or Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is devoted to Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered as the designer of the world. He created the holy city of Dwarka that was ruled by Krishna. Lord Vishwakarma also created several weapons for Gods.

Vishwakarma Day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma each year and is observed on 16 or 17 September according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it falls on 18th September.

It is an important day for craftsmen and artisans across the nation. The festival is celebrated after Diwali in Bihar and a few northern states.

Importance of Vishwakarma Day

Vishwakarma Day is a precious day for the followers of Hinduism. Like mentioned earlier, the day honors God Vishwakarma. In the Rig Veda, the enormity of his contributions has been briefed. The community of workers celebrate this festival with fun. It worships the God for success in their concerned fields.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chaurchan Festival Being Celebrated In Mithila Today
Sep 18, 2023
PM Prachanda Calls On UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Sep 18, 2023
The Government Aims To Promote The Use Of Electric Vehicles Powered By Domestic Electricity: Minister Basnet
Sep 18, 2023
Hartalika Teej 2023: Importance For Hindu Women
Sep 18, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Highlighted The Role Of Education In Peace Building
Sep 18, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Chaurchan Festival Being Celebrated In Mithila Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Hartalika Teej 2023: Importance For Hindu Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Dar Khane Din 2023: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2023: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Celebration Of Lord Krishna’s Birth Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Gaijatra Festival Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

PM Prachanda Calls On UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023
The Government Aims To Promote The Use Of Electric Vehicles Powered By Domestic Electricity: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Highlighted The Role Of Education In Peace Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023
US, Chinese Senior Officials Meet Possibly To Lay Groundwork For Summit By Agencies Sep 18, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim concludes Visit To Russian Far East By Agencies Sep 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75