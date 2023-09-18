Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position and low pressure existed in east of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh State of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country.