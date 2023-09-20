PM Prachanda Met President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

PM Prachanda Met President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sept. 20, 2023, 5:55 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda had a fruitful meeting with the President of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe today at UNGA78.

“The discussion was focused on further strengthening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation between the two countries,” Tweeted Nepal Mission To the UN.

Ambassador Dr, Subedi Hosted A Reception In Tokyo To Mark National Day
Sep 20, 2023
Nepal's Economy To Improve In FY2024: ADB
Sep 20, 2023
Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2023 Forecast 4.8 Percent Growth For 2024
Sep 20, 2023
Ninth Constitution Day Observed
Sep 20, 2023
Revenue Collection Fell Short Of the Budget Target
Sep 20, 2023

