PM Prachanda Met President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda had a fruitful meeting with the President of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe today at UNGA78.
“The discussion was focused on further strengthening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation between the two countries,” Tweeted Nepal Mission To the UN.
