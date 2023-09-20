Weather Forecast: Moderate RainWith Lightning Is Likely In Some Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki and Lumbini Province and Sudur Paschim Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province tonight.