Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement

Sept. 21, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

Foreign Minister NP Saud put his signature to the ‘BBNJ Agreement' at the UN Headquarter. With this Nepal became one of the Signatory States from LLDCs to sign the Agreement during the treat event 2023.

“Nepal attaches high priority to regional processes, including the ACD. We stand ready to work together with all ACD member countries in realizing the objectives of ACD & in successful implementation of the adopted core instruments,” said minister Saud.

