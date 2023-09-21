Nepalese Embassies Around The World Celebrated National Day

Nepalese embassies and missions around the world celebrated the national day (Constitution Day) hosting receptions and organizing various programs to promote Nepal.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi, India, Beijing, China, Washington DC, USA, Australia, Ezypt, Berlin, Germany, Colombo Sri Lanka, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Qatar, Islamabad in Pakistan, Oman also celebrated the National Day (Constitution Day) of Nepal.

Nepalese ambassador to India Dr. Shanker Sharma hosted a reception in New Delhi. Likewise, Nepalese ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar also hsoted a reception in Beijing.

The National Day and Constitution Day of Nepal was celebrated amidst a Ceremony and Reception organized by the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo. Ambassador of Nepal to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sushil K Lamsal shed light on the historic significance of the day of promulgation of the constitution in Nepal and said that the day had heralded a new era of peace, stability and progress in the country.

In Berlin, Germany the day also coincides with the 65 years of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany.

At the ceremony and reception hosted by Ram Kaji Khadka, Ambassador of Nepal to the Federal Republic Germany, Erik Kurzweil, Commissioner for South Asia, lndo-Pacific Policy and Afghanistan at Federal Foreign Office of Germany attended as the Chief Guest.

Chief Guest of the event Erik Kurzweil expressed satisfaction over the progress made in bilateral relations between Nepal and Germany so far and expressed his confidence that the two countries would continue to work together for enhancing cooperation in mutually beneficial ventures, especially in areas of trade, investment, tourism, science, technology, climate, and education. He made special mention of the brunt of climate change that the Himalayas and Himalayan ecosystem are bearing.

More than one hundred participants including the officials from the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Ambassadors/Heads of Missions and diplomats, representatives of private sector apex bodies, NGOs, media persons, friends of Nepal, a few Nepali communitv representatives, and family members of diplomats at the Embassy were present on the occasion.

The Embassy of Nepal in Brasilia, Brazil organized a special function to mark the Constitution Day and the National Day of Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Nepal to Brazil Nirmal Raj Kafle highlighted the major achievements made by Nepal since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2015. Ambassador Kafle spoke about the efforts being made by the Government of Nepal towards consolidating the political achievements as enshrined in the Constitution through the socio-economic transformation with social justice and equality of every Nepali citizen.

Similarly, Sujan Rana, Charge’d Affairs of Nepal to Kuwait hosted a reception in Kuwait to mark the constitutional day. During the programs, foreign dignitaries and Nepalese leaving in Kuwait also attended the reception.

The Embassy of Nepal in Colombo organized a reception at Galle Face Hotel on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.

Ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka, Bashu Dev Mishra welcomed the distinguished guests including the Guest of Honor Hon. Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Plantation Industries and Minister for Industries, Deputy Minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya, members of Parliament of Sri Lanka, high ranking officials of the Government of Sri Lanka, Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of various diplomatic missions stationed in Colombo , member of the diplomatic corps in Colombo, representatives from various organizations in Sri Lanka, business person, media representatives and significant number of Nepali community in the island.