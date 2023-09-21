PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who is in New York to represent Nepal in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Dahal and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas held important discussions on bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation. Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud, Foreign Secretary Bharatraj Paudel, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sewa Lamsal were present in the meeting reports RSS.