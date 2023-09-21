PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre

PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre

Sept. 21, 2023, 8:41 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who is in New York to represent Nepal in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Dahal and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas held important discussions on bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation. Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud, Foreign Secretary Bharatraj Paudel, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sewa Lamsal were present in the meeting reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo
Sep 21, 2023
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project
Sep 21, 2023
Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045
Sep 21, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement
Sep 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Sep 21, 2023

More on News

Ninth Constitution Day Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 43 minutes ago
Giant White Bear And Child Activist Travel From Nepal To New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud Leaves For New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Samsung Electronics Global President pays courtesy call on President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
CPN-UML Leader Subas Nembang Dies Of Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal's Civil Service Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN By Agencies Sep 21, 2023
UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine By Agencies Sep 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75