Prime Minister Prachanda Will Start China Visit From September 23, Schedule To Meet Chinese President Xi

Sept. 21, 2023, 9:44 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda"is paying an official visit to the People's Republic of China from23-30 September 2023. He is paying the visit At the invitation of Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ms. Ganga Dahal, Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mahindra Ray Yadav, Minister for Water Supply, Prakash Jwala, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Shanker Das Bairagi, National Security Advisor, Min Bahadur Shrestha, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission, foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior government officials as well as representatives from business community.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China in Hangzhou. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Premier. Li Qiang, and hold a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Prime Minister will also address the China-Nepal Investment Summit jointly organized by CCPIT and FNCCI and Nepali Embassy in Beijing.

The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on23 September.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Chongqing Municipality to observe the agricultural and industrial advancement of China. He will also visit Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region of China that borders with Nepal.

Nepal and China enjoy an excellent state of bilateral relations as good friends, close neighbors and trusted partners. The pedestal of this strong relationship has been nurtured by many commonalities in culture, history, and geography. This visit will bolster our age-old bilateral relations and expand the areas of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Kathmandu on 30 September 2023.

