Chinese Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrated 74th Anniversary Of PRC

Sept. 22, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

Embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Nepal hosted a reception to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav graced the programme which was also attended by former Prime Ministers of Nepal including Sher Bahadur Deuba and Jhalanath Khanal, minsters, government secretaries, leaders of different political parties, chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song reiterated China's support for Nepal's development.

"We will continue to make every effort to help Nepal promote industrial upgrading, accelerate poverty alleviation, and enhance self-generated development capability. I am convinced that as long as our two countries carry forward our tradition of friendship and keep increasing our exchanges and cooperation, we will together achieve common prosperity and take our friendship across the Himalayas to a new height," said the ambassador.

He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's visit to China will surely inject new impetus to the relations between the two neighbours.

"Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister Prachanda will attend the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games and pay an official visit to China soon, the leaders of the two countries will draw the blueprint for the development of bilateral relations and this visit will certainly inject new impetus into our cooperation," ambassador Chen said.

