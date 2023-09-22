Nepali Embassy In Bangladesh Hosted Celebrated The National Day

The Embassy of Nepal in Bangladesh hosted a reception to celebrate the National Day and Constitution Day of Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted that the day was a reminder of the moment in which political issues were settled and democratic gains institutionalized with the promulgation of the constitution in 2015. On this day, we celebrate the principles such as equality, social inclusion, justice, and proportional representation that underpin our constitution, he stated.

He also shed light on the strong bilateral cooperation existing between Nepal and Bangladesh in areas including trade, transit, energy, tourism, connectivity, and education. He further underscored the need to promote economic partnership as the centerpiece of Nepal-Bangladesh relations.

The Chief Guest of the event. State Minister for Water Resources of Bangladesh Zaheed Farooque, MP,expressed happiness over the increasing trends of bilateral engagements between the two countries. He underlined the importance of working further in areas such as trade, energy, tourism, and water resources management, among others.

Farooque dubbed LDC graduation as a significant development milestone for both Nepal and Bangladesh and stressed the need to work closely to ensure that graduation is smooth, sustainable, and irreversible.

A total of around 300 guests including political leaders of Bangladesh, high-level officials, ambassadors and heads of mission, members of diplomatic community, representatives of international organizations, business leaders, media persons, and members of Nepali communityin Bangladesh were present at the event.