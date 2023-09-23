China And Nepal Have Achieved Positive Results In Belt And Road Cooperation: Chinese President Xi

China and Nepal should always maintain mutual understanding and support on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday during a meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

China attaches great importance to China-Nepal relations and is willing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with the Nepalese side and push forward new progress in bilateral relations, Xi said reports Chinese Global Television Network.

China and Nepal have achieved positive results in Belt and Road cooperation, and the trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network has begun to take shape, he noted.

The Chinese president urged both sides to focus on promoting infrastructure connectivity, expanding transit transportation cooperation, and helping Nepal transform from a "land-locked country" to a "land-linked country" at an early date.

He said China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Nepal, promotes Nepal's exports to China, is willing to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance with Nepal, and provides assistance within its capacity for Nepal's economic and social development.

China and Nepal have broad common interests in international and regional affairs, he said, adding that China is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Nepal, safeguard the common interests of the two countries and developing countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Nepalese prime minister expressed gratitude for China's help in Nepal's economic construction, poverty alleviation and COVID-19 response. Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy and will not allow any force to use its territory to engage in acts that undermine China's sovereignty and security, he said.

Nepal highly appreciates and will actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and will push forward the construction of the trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, which will greatly help Nepal's national economic development, he said.

Nepal supports a series of important concepts and initiatives put forward by Xi and is willing to work with China to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

During the official visit to China, PM Prachanda met President Xi in Hangzhou on Saturday. PM’s secretariat informed that the meeting took place before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou City.

Besides, the formal meeting has taken place between delegations of PM Prachanda and President Xi.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in China today for a week-long official visit to the People's Republic of China RSS reports.

Chinese Minister for General Administration of Sports and Chinese Olympic Committee President, Gao Zhidan, welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda at Hangzhou International Airport. Nepali Ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Prachanda arrived in China today from New York after addressing the 78th UNGA. He had addressed the UNGA on September 22.

Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games organized at Hangzhou City today.

Similarly, he would hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou city. A high-level meeting would be held between them, according to the Foreign Ministry.

After the opening ceremony of the 19th Asiad, PM Prachanda will reach Beijing on September 24. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Quang, on September 25.

Likewise, the visiting PM will visit Chongqing Municipality to observe the agricultural and industrial advancement of China. He will hold a study visit to Chongqing Municipality as the Municipality has achieved high success in the agriculture and technology sector in a short period.

Similarly, he is scheduled to meet the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the NPC, Zhao Leji, and to address the Nepal-China Business Summit organised by FNCCI and CCPIT. Industrialists from both Nepal and China would attend the Summit.

Meanwhile, Nepali industrialists and entrepreneurs under the leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry have arrived here to attend the investment summit.

PM Prachanda is scheduled to visit Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region of China that borders Nepal and he is to hold a meeting with high officials there in Tibet.

The Nepali delegation led by PM Prachanda will return home on September 30.