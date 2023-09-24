CoAS General Sharma Departs For India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhuram Sharma departs for India today to attend the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chief Conference (IPACC) in New Delhi from September 25th to 27th, 2023.

He was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana, Army Generals, Ministry of Defense officials, and other military officers.

Before departing for India today, an army troop rendered a guard of honor to the Chief of Army Staff at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

In the CoAS absence, Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana, will assume acting CoAS.

The CoAS General Sharma will return to the country on September 28th following the tour program.