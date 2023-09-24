CoAS General Sharma Departs For India

CoAS General Sharma Departs For India

Sept. 24, 2023, 5:57 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhuram Sharma departs for India today to attend the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chief Conference (IPACC) in New Delhi from September 25th to 27th, 2023.

He was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana, Army Generals, Ministry of Defense officials, and other military officers.

COAS to India visit left .JPG

Before departing for India today, an army troop rendered a guard of honor to the Chief of Army Staff at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

In the CoAS absence, Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana, will assume acting CoAS.

The CoAS General Sharma will return to the country on September 28th following the tour program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

I Invite The Chinese Business Community To invest In Nepal: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Sep 24, 2023
Nepal Wants To Enhance Economic Partnership With China: PM Prachanda
Sep 24, 2023
220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line Project Will Likely To Complete By December
Sep 24, 2023
Global IME, Bottlers Nepal Signs Deal
Sep 24, 2023
Nepal, China Held High Level Bilateral Meeting
Sep 24, 2023

More on National

Nepal, China Held High Level Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 39 minutes ago
China And Nepal Have Achieved Positive Results In Belt And Road Cooperation: Chinese President Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Prchanda Appealed To TheIinternational Community For Their Goodwill And Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Teachers Called Off Strikes, Signed 7-point Agreement With The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In London Celebrated National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
PM Prachanda Meets With U. S. President Biden In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

I Invite The Chinese Business Community To invest In Nepal: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2023
Nepal Wants To Enhance Economic Partnership With China: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2023
220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line Project Will Likely To Complete By December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2023
Global IME, Bottlers Nepal Signs Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2023
Ukraine Missile Hits Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters n Sevastopol By Agencies Sep 24, 2023
Xi Expresses Support For Resumption Of China, Japan, South Korea Summits By Agencies Sep 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75