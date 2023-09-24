Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 24, 2023, 7:28 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west and further north in east and low pressure built in South West of Bihar State of India, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

