Prime Minister Prachanda Pays Tribute To Mao Zedong

Sept. 26, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' paid his respect to the late Chinese Communist Party's leader Mao Zedong by laying flowers at his memorial here today.

Prime Minister Prachanda reached the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall (also known as the Mao Zedong Mausoleum) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing for the same.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on an official visit to the People's Republic of China, had arrived at Tiananmen Square following a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Prachanda was received by high-ranking Chinese officials at Tiananmen Square. (RSS)

