Prime Minister Prachanda To Held Meeting With Officials Of Tibetan Autonomous Region In Lhasa

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is leaving for Lhasa of China's autonomous region Tibet today.

Prime Minister Dahal who is on an official visit to China since last Saturday is leaving for Lhasa from Ching Chong city this morning.

As per the local time, PM Dahal will reach the Lhasa Gonggar Airport at 12.05 pm this afternoon.

PM Dahal will attend an interaction scheduled to take place at Lhasa-based Office of Consulate General of Nepal this afternoon.

Also today, PM Dahal is set to visit Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple in Tibet.

The Prime Minister is also having a bilateral meeting with Secretary of Communist Party of China Xixhang autonomous regional committee, Wang Junzheng.

The PM entourage comprises Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prasad Saud, Minister for Drinking Water Mahindra Roy Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala and others.

Earlier, PM Dahal had arrived in Ching Chong city from Beijing on Tuesday. He held a meeting with Communist Party of China (CPC) central member and also enquired about the initiatives taken by the Ching Chong Metropolis in agriculture sector reports RSS