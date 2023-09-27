Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 27, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west and partial impact of further north in east and low pressure built in South east of Utter Pradesh State of India, lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In Nepal
Sep 27, 2023
Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg
Sep 26, 2023
Industrialized Nations Should Raise The Price Of Carbon Trading: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Sep 26, 2023
Former Secretary Upadhyaya Appointed As Vice-chairman Of Policy And Planning Commission Of Sudur Paschim Province
Sep 26, 2023
Nepal And China Issues A 13 Point Joint Statement In Beijing (Document)
Sep 26, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda To Held Meeting With Officials Of Tibetan Autonomous Region In Lhasa By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
World Tourism Day Today By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
Biden Joins Aautoworkers On Picket Line In Michigan By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
North Korea Accuses US Of Creating An 'Asian NATO' By Agencies Sep 27, 2023
Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75