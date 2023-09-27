Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west and partial impact of further north in east and low pressure built in South east of Utter Pradesh State of India, lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.