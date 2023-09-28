Embassy of the Republic of Korea celebrated National Day in Kathmandu

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kathmandu commemorated the National Day of the Republic of Korea with a program that Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav attended as the guest of honor.

The Ambassador of Korea to Nepal, Park Tae-Young, hosted a reception in Kathmandu that was joined by various individuals, including heads of diplomatic missions, diplomats, senior government officials, and Korean citizens residing in Kathmandu.

During the program, a cultural performance and a demonstration of Tae-kwando by a group of athletes took place.

Ambassador Park Tae-Young addressed the gathering, highlighting the relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea. "Today's event commemorates the founding of the first nation-state on the Korean Peninsula in 2333 BC. I am delighted to celebrate with all of you," said Ambassador Park Tae-Young.