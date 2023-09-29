CoAS General Sharma Returned Home

Sept. 29, 2023, 7:39 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma has returned from a five-day visit to India. He attended the thirteenth edition of the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), which was held in New Delhi as a joint project of the Indian Army and the American Army. CoAS General Sharma departed for the conference on September 24th.

The event, Together for Peace, was attended by military commanders and officers from 30 countries. Sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region was the focus of a conference held from September 25-27.

While in New Delhi, CoAS Sharma held meetings with representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Chief of Defense Staff of India.

Additionally, CoAS visited the National Defense College (NDC) based in New Delhi. On that occasion, CoAS Sharma delivered a lecture on the Contribution of the Nepali Army in Nation Building and Enhancing Nepal's Foreign Policy to the students and teachers attending the college. The college has three Nepalese Colonials currently enrolled, and CoAS Sharma himself completed his military training at the same college 5 years ago. All other participants of the 47th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) and 9th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), including the Commander-in-Chief, have returned from the event.

While there, they had the chance to interact with officials from multiple friendly nations and exchange experiences regarding issues of common interest, including human security. Additionally, the Nepali Army expresses confidence in its role in fostering harmonious relationships between Nepal and its neighboring countries.

Upon arriving in the country, CoAS General Sharma received a warm welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport from Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana. Officials from the Ministry of Defense, as well as charioteers and officers attended the event.

