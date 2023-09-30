Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in south and low pressure is building in north South of Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country tonight.