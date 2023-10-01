PM’s China Visit Economically Fruitful: FNCCI President Dhakal

President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to China was very fruitful from an economic point of view.

Representing the private sector in the delegation of the Prime Minister, Dhakal told media persons here today that the visit is likely to lead to an increase in Chinese investment in Nepal while also opening up other economic possibilities. The signing of agreements for joint investment with China as an effort to bring in Chinese investment in Nepal is laudable

. The 'Business Summit' organised by FNCCI together with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing provided Chinese traders and investors information about the possibilities and conditions of investment in Nepal.

During his statement at the Summit, Prime Minister Dahal has also expressed his commitment to support and protect Chinese investment in Nepal.

Following the summit Chinese industrialists expressed their interest to come to Nepal for exploring business and investment opportunities, Dhakal said. He said that the FNCCI has also established a Foreign Investment Facilitation Desk to facilitate the process of bringing in foreign investment.

Furthermore, the agreement on the opening of the transit points will benefit not only the businesspersons and traders of the border area at the local level but also the traders and industrialists across the country.

Dhakal believes that the agriculture-related agreement reached between the Prime Ministers of both countries will help Nepal establish and operate agro-based industries in addition to the new support from China in agriculture and animal husbandry to Nepal.

Furthermore, the agreement reached to build electricity transmission line will also have a positive impact on Nepal's industry and business as well as investment. (RSS)