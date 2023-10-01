Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces

Oct. 1, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in south and low pressure is building in north South of Bay of Bengal, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

