CEO Of MCC And PM Prachanda Discussed On MCC Implementation

Oct. 3, 2023, 3:51 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice Albright made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' this morning.

According to the PM's secretariat, discussions were held on various aspects of the Nepal-US cooperation including the MCC projects.

On Monday, the MCC CEO met with Chairman of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli, and Minister for Energy Shakti Bahadur Basnet and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Prakash Jwala.

During the meetings, the leaders discussed the ways for the successful implementation of the MCC projects.

Currently, MCC CEO Alice is in Nepal to celebrate MCC's entry-into-force. (RSS)

