EU Foreign Ministers Gather In Kyiv

Foreign ministers from EU member countries have convened in Kyiv for their first meeting in the Ukrainian capital. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this should be understood as a clear commitment of the bloc to Ukraine.

The gathering on Monday was the EU foreign ministers' first meeting outside the bloc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the meeting and stressed that support from the European Union is indispensable for putting a quick end to the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy said he is "confident that Ukraine and the entire free world can prevail in this confrontation." He said Ukraine's victory depends on the cooperation between his country and the EU.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell later told reporters that the joint foreign ministers' meeting with Ukraine in Kyiv should be understood as a clear commitment of the EU to Ukraine and its continued support in all dimensions.

Borrell said he proposed a military aid package for Ukraine of up to 5 billion euros, or about 5.25 billion dollars, for the next year. He said he hopes member countries can reach an agreement by the end of the year.

The outcome of last month's parliamentary elections in Slovakia cast a shadow over the EU's unity in supporting Ukraine. A Slovak opposition party calling for suspending military aid to Ukraine came out on top in the polls.