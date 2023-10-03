Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudru Paschim Provinces

Oct. 3, 2023, 7:49 a.m.

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in south and low pressure of Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Sudurpaschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of all provinces. Chances of heavy rains with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Sudur Paschim and Lumbini Province.

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

