Oct. 4, 2023, 7:14 a.m.

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position |and low pressure of Indian states Jharkhand state has effect there are Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province tonight .

