JICA’s Grant Aid Support For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement with the Government of Nepal today to provide Grant Aid of up to 3,296 million yen for the ‘Project for the Improvement of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma and Emergency Center.’

The Exchange of Notes regarding the assistance was signed between Dr. Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of Nepal (GON) and KIKUTA Yutaka Ambassador of Japan to Nepal on behalf of the Government of Japan (GOJ).

Similarly, the Grant Agreement was signed between. Shreekrishna Nepal, Joint Secretary, International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division (IECCD), Ministry of Finance on behalf of GON and Okubo Akimitsu, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal Office on behalf of JICA.

In Nepal, the need for emergency medical care is increasing, with the number of traffic accidents nationwide having nearly doubled in 2021 compared to 2016 due to increased traffic volume. In addition, emergency patients with non-communicable diseases such as strokes and heart disease are also increasing as a result of dietary changes associated with economic development. Dhulikhel Hospital, the target of this project, in particular lacks the appropriate facilities and medical equipment to deal with these increasing number of trauma and emergency patients.

This project aims to strengthen medical services for the rapidly growing number of trauma and emergency patients in Nepal by constructing a trauma and emergency center including emergency rooms, operating rooms, an ICU, and outpatient consultation roomsand providing medical equipment such as MRI, CT, C-arm, and X-ray machines, high steam sterilizers, etc.at Dhulikhel Hospital, one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the country.

On the occasion, OKUBO Akimitsu Chief Representative of JICA Nepal expressed JICA’s commitment towards continuous contribution to improving the quality of healthcare in Nepal for achieving the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Goal 3 (Good health and well-being). He hoped that the project would bring about improvements in health care services of Dhulikhel Hospital through better treatment using the new medical facilities and equipment.

JICA is celebrating its 45th year of service in Nepal (1978-2023) this year. Since 1978, JICA has supported Nepal’s developmental efforts ranging from physical infrastructure such as transport, energy, water, and sanitation to social infrastructure such as agriculture, health, education, governance, peace building and disaster management.

In order to realize JICA’s vision “Leading the World with Trust,” JICA Nepal continues to take the lead in building strong bond with Nepal by providing maximum support to Nepali people and the Government of Nepal for sustainable peace and prosperity aiming to support Nepal’s growth in a comprehensive manner.