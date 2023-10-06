British Council Nepal Awards The Top Performing IELTS Registration Agents.

The British Council Nepal celebrated a memorable event of the IELTS Partner Summit on 29 September 2023 at The Soaltee Kathmandu.

The event brought together a range of IELTS partners to celebrate our work in helping young Nepali students and professionals gain access to international education and career development opportunities.

The celebration reflected the strong relationship between the British Council and IELTS partners and it reinforced our collective commitment towards enhancing education opportunities in Nepal by connecting Nepalese with international qualifications from diverse fields.

The event recognised outstanding partners and stakeholders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and support in terms of IELTS volume contributions from April 2022 to March 2023.

His Excellency Rob Fenn, The British ambassador to Nepal as the chief guest expressed - 'It is a fact that English has become the best medium of learning, for business, for finance & is regarded as the development language. I hope that Nepalese learning English & pursuing higher education internationally will come back and build the country.’

Maxim Raimann, Country Exams Director, British Council Nepal said - ‘It was an absolute pleasure and honour to get this opportunity to thank all our IELTS partners for their contribution to our mission in Nepal. We are committed to continuing to work with local educators and consultants to ensure that young Nepalese can easily access life-changing international educational opportunities.

A total of 48 awards were presented in various categories, including the top 10 IELTS registration partners, overall high-performing partners, and top performing partners in Biratnagar, Birtamode, Butwal, Chitwan and Pokhara. The top-performing association was the Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) and the top-performing institute was Orbit Medical Entrance Pvt. Ltd.