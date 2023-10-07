Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki

As low pressure existed in central Nepal, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Province Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.