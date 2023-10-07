Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 7, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

As low pressure existed in central Nepal, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Province Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal, India, Bangladesh Power Trade Agreement In ‘Final stage’: Ambassador Dr. Sharma
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Wants To Develop Cordial And Friendly Relations Not Only With India And China But With All Others: Foreign Minister Saud
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Is Ready To Enhance Trans-Himalayan Connectivity: NA Vice Chair Aryal
Oct 07, 2023
PM Prachanda Visits Quake-affected Bajhang, Offered Relief Materials To Victims
Oct 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rian or Thnhder In Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudru Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Lumbini And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023
Nepal, India, Bangladesh Power Trade Agreement In ‘Final stage’: Ambassador Dr. Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Wants To Develop Cordial And Friendly Relations Not Only With India And China But With All Others: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Is Ready To Enhance Trans-Himalayan Connectivity: NA Vice Chair Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023
PM Prachanda Visits Quake-affected Bajhang, Offered Relief Materials To Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023
Focus Is On Putin's Potential Bid For Presidential Term As He Turns 71 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75