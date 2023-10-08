Nepal Should Stand With Israel Against Terrorists Attack

Till writing this news, Death toll from Hamas onslaught passes 600, over 100 kidnapped, as Israel strikes Gaza. Over 2,000 wounded and relatives of missing issue impassioned pleas for help and Israel security personals are still working to clear terrorists from Israeli communities, over 34 hours after assault began.

Out of those killed in the terrorist attack also included Nepalese citizens who went there for study and works. For long Israel has been providing different kinds of support to Nepal including emergency humanitarian support during earthquake, Nepal needs to stand firmly with Israel condemning the terrorist act of Hamas.

Switching gears, the recent terrorist attack by the Palestinian Hamas group in Israel is a grave crime against humanity. We strongly condemn such acts of terrorism and stand in solidarity with the government and citizens of Israel during these difficult times. The recent terrorist attack carried out by the Palestinian Hamas group in Israel is an appalling crime against humanity. We unequivocally condemn such acts of terrorism and express our unwavering support for the government and citizens of Israel. It is imperative that the international community denounces acts of terrorism and upholds Israel's right to exist as a sovereign nation.

We firmly believe that those responsible for such heinous acts must be held accountable and brought to justice. We stand for peaceful existence of State of Israel. As a citizen of small country, the attack hurt mind and heart of Nepali people. For now Israel as a country where more than 5000 Nepali have been working and studying, It will naturally more concern for Nepal.