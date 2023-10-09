10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel

Ten Nepali students Killed, 17 Captured by Hamas Terrorists During Attack On Israel

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press released informing that 10 Nepalese killed and on is missing in events Hamas attack in Israel. However, Nepalese ambassador to Israel informed international media that 17 Nepalese students captured by Hamas terrorist.

“According to the latest information received from the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 Nepali citizens have lost their lives, one person has lost their contact and some have been injured in the latest attack in Israel's border with Gaza. The process of identifying the bodies of the deceased is in the final stage,”, said a press release of MOFA.

“A request has been made to the government of Israel to identify the bodies of the dead and bring them to Nepal as soon as possible and arrange for the rescue and proper treatment of the injured. Online registration is being prepared in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Government of Israel to collect the details of Nepali citizens who wish to return home from Israel.

Information has also been received that the Telaviv airport is operating normally and the air traffic is going smoothly. Regarding the latest developments in Israel, according to the instructions of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, a coordination mechanism has been formed under the coordination of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the said mechanism is taking necessary steps to protect and rescue the Nepali citizens in Israel.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is giving the necessary instructions to the Nepali embassy located in the oil field and is also coordinating the bodies.

Regarding the latest developments in Israel, the contact details of the officials of the Nepali Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tel have been provided, so it is requested to stay in touch with them to get the necessary information.

In this difficult situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests all Nepalis in Israel to exercise caution and stay in touch with the Nepali Embassy.

However, international media covering the attack said more Nepalis are missing.

At least 10 Nepali students studying at an Israel University killed and 7 are held captive by Hamas forces, Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel confirmed according to international media.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal said seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the “Learn and Earn” program of the Israeli government have been injured in an ongoing situation.

“They have been held in captivity by Hamas forces along with an additional 10 Nepali students at the agricultural farm in Southern Israel’s Alumim,” Rijal told ANI.

According to Nepal’s envoy, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and rescue teams have been informed about the situation and the students have been alerted over the issue.

Kanta Rijal said, “They (Nepali) are in the hostel and shielding themselves. The area is inaccessible because of intense fighting.”

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu has not yet responded to the ongoing situation in Israel.

At least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service, The Times of Israel reported. According to the spokesperson, more than 70 people have been seriously injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 545 people have been injured since the terror group Hamas began attacks at around 6:30 am (local time). Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip this morning, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “was at war” and he has ordered the mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will “win it.”

In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, “We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.”

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on the people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it,” Netanyahu said.

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday launched Operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza,” Israel Defense Forces said in a post on ‘X’.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different areas of Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base.

