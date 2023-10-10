SFACL and SKBBL Convene Peace Prayers to Express Solidarity with Israel and Condemn Terrorist Act of Hamas

Leaders and members of Small Farmers Agricultural Cooperative Ltd (SFACL), Sanakisan Bikas Bank Ltd (SKBBL), and NACCFL gathered in Dhading to hold a solemn peace prayer meeting and express solidarity with Israel and the people of Israel.

They extend their sincere condolences for the loss of innocent lives in Hamas's recent terrorist attack in Israel and firmly condemn this cowardly act.

In a statement, they expressed that small farmers stand in solidarity with the citizens of Israel.