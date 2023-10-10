SFACL and SKBBL Convene Peace Prayers to Express Solidarity with Israel and Condemn Terrorist Act of Hamas

SFACL and SKBBL Convene Peace Prayers to Express Solidarity with Israel and Condemn Terrorist Act of Hamas

Oct. 10, 2023, 5:01 p.m.

Leaders and members of Small Farmers Agricultural Cooperative Ltd (SFACL), Sanakisan Bikas Bank Ltd (SKBBL), and NACCFL gathered in Dhading to hold a solemn peace prayer meeting and express solidarity with Israel and the people of Israel.

They extend their sincere condolences for the loss of innocent lives in Hamas's recent terrorist attack in Israel and firmly condemn this cowardly act.

In a statement, they expressed that small farmers stand in solidarity with the citizens of Israel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Oct 10, 2023
Government Is Taking Step To Support Nepali Citizen in Israel: Foreign Minister Saud
Oct 09, 2023
China Is Ready To Import More Quality Agricultural Products From Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Chen
Oct 09, 2023
10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel
Oct 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur Af Few Places Of Gandaki, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces
Oct 09, 2023

More on News

Nation Mourning Demise Of 10 Nepalis In Israel Today By Agencies 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Enhance Trans-Himalayan Connectivity: NA Vice Chair Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
PM Prachanda Visits Quake-affected Bajhang, Offered Relief Materials To Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Today Is International Day Of Older Persons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

North Korea's Neighbors Wary Of Satellite Launch, As Ruling Party Marks Anniversary By Agencies Oct 10, 2023
Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows Victory In War For ‘Our Existence’ By Agencies Oct 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2023
Government Is Taking Step To Support Nepali Citizen in Israel: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
China Is Ready To Import More Quality Agricultural Products From Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Chen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75