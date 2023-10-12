Nepal To Bring Stranded Nepalese From Israel: Spokesperson Sewa Lamsal

Oct. 12, 2023, 9:23 a.m.

MoFA spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said that the bodies can be brought to Nepal after the government of Israel hands over them. She said that Minister of Foreign Affairs team will bring back stranded Nepalese by Nepal Airlines.

Addressing a press meet, the Lamsal said that it will take some time to bring in the bodies of the Nepalis killed in the Hamas attack in Israel.

She said that the government was coordinating with the Israeli government to bring in the bodies as soon as possible and that the bodies were kept safe in the protection of the Israeli government at present.

She also informed that the government was also coordinating in high priority with the government of Israel with regard to the search of Bipin Joshi who has gone missing in Israel following the Hamas attack

