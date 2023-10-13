Germany Firmly Stands With Israel: German Ambassador Dr. Prinz

“Germany firmly stands with Israel," affirmed Dr. Thomas Prinz, The German Ambassador to Nepal, using strong language against terrorism and showing unequivocal support to Israel.

Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz, condemned Hamas' cruel and inhumane attacks on Israel and expressed Germany's unwavering solidarity with Israel.

Moreover, Ambassador Prinz condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expressed Germany's strong solidarity with Ukraine. Germany strongly condemns Russia's unprovoked, unjust, and illegal invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign and democratic state. The outrageous attack constitutes a gross violation of international law, including the UN charter.

Ambassador Dr. Prinz lauded Nepal's support for the stance taken by Germany and the European Union.

Addressing a reception held at Hotel Hyatt Regency on October 12 to celebrate German Unity Day and National Day, Ambassador Dr. Prinz stated that the senseless terrorist violence and abduction of numerous civilians were shocking and must end immediately. He also affirmed that the German government stands in solidarity with Israel.

The Embassy of Germany in Nepal organized a special program in Kathmandu to commemorate German Unity Day. Over 400 individuals from diverse backgrounds attended an event hosted by Dr. Thomas Prinz, the German Ambassador to Nepal, and his spouse, Anuza Prinz. The Chairperson of the National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, was the distinguished guest at the event.

Ten Nepalis killed in the terrorist attacks launched by the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, in Israel. The Embassy of Germany in Kathmandu extends its sincere condolences to the families of all the victims.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Prinz noted that the German Government's decision to continue the development cooperation with Nepal was based on recognizing the country's recent progress in political and socio-economic development.

The event was attended by ministers and secretaries from various Nepalese government ministries, political party leaders, heads of Kathmandu-based diplomatic missions, civil society members, human rights advocates, businesspeople, media personnel, and individuals from diverse backgrounds.