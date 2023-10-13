HAMAS TERRORIST ATTACK ON ISRAEL: Nepal To Stand With Israel

As of this report, the death toll from the Hamas assault on Gaza has exceeded 600, with over 100 people kidnapped. Israel has responded with air strikes. Among the casualties are 10 Nepalese citizens.

The victims of this terrorist act also include Nepalese citizens who were studying and working in the area. Over 2000 people have been injured, and the families of the missing have made heartfelt pleas for assistance. Israeli security forces continue to work to remove terrorists from Israeli communities, more than 34 hours after the start of the attack.

Regarding the latest developments in Israel foreign minister Naryan Prasad Saud said in the parliament, “ The latest information about the attack on the southern region of Israel since 6:30 a.m. Nepali time yesterday and the impact on the Nepali people there: 4500 Nepalis are currently working as caregivers in Israel.

265 Nepalese students who are currently studying in Israel went under the Learning and Earning Program of the Israeli government. Among them, 119 people came from Nepal Agricultural University, 97 people from Tribhuvan University and 49 people from Sudurpaschim University. Among them, 17 Nepalese out of 49 people who went from Sudurpaschim University studied in a place called Kivuz Alumim in southern Israel.

According to the update received from the Nepalese Embassy, this place is near the Gaza area and there was a serious attack by the Hamas group, so out of the 17 Nepalese who were studying in this place, 2 are safe, 4 injured are being treated in a local hospital.

As some of the remaining 11 people are not in contact and there may be some casualties, the entire mechanism has been mobilized to consolidate the situation. The Government of Nepal has taken this tragic incident in Israel very seriously. This morning, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Honorable Prime Minister and a coordination mechanism was set up involving all relevant agencies under the coordination of the Foreign Minister.

This mechanism will continuously monitor the incident and make a comprehensive assessment of the situation, determine the situation of the Nepalis, take the necessary decisions to carry out rescue operations, coordinate and assist, etc.

Necessary coordination and facilitation work is being done with the Government of Israel to ascertain the real situation of the Nepalis in Israel, to ensure the safety of the Nepalis and to rescue and support them. The Government of Nepal is fully committed to provide necessary support, coordination and facilitation to the Nepalis in Israel. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.

For a long time, Israel has provided various forms of support to Nepal, including emergency humanitarian aid during earthquakes. We urge Nepal to stand firmly with Israel in condemning the terrorist act committed by Hamas.

Turning to recent events, the terrorist attack by the Palestinian Hamas group in Israel is a serious crime against humanity. We strongly condemn such acts of terrorism and stand in solidarity with the government and citizens of Israel during this challenging time. The recent terrorist attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel is a reprehensible crime against humanity. We condemn such acts of terrorism and express our unwavering support for the government and citizens of Israel. It is crucial that the international community denounce acts of terrorism and uphold Israel's right to exist as a sovereign nation.

It is our firm belief that those accountable for such heinous acts must be held responsible and brought to justice. As citizens of a small country, we believe in promoting peaceful existence for Israel. As citizens of a small country, we believe in promoting peaceful existence for Israel. The recent attack has deeply affected the Nepali people, causing pain and heartache. As Israel is home to over 5000 Nepali individuals who work and study here, we understand the heightened concern for Nepal.

At least ten Nepali students studying at an Israeli university have been killed and seven are being held captive by Hamas forces, according to international media confirmed by Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel.

In an ongoing situation, seven Nepali students in Harzliya enrolled in the "Learn and Earn" program of the Israeli government have been injured, as stated by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal.

Kanta Rijal stated that "the Nepali students are in their hostel, protecting themselves. The fighting has made the area inaccessible."

Nepal's Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu has not yet responded to the ongoing situation in Israel.

The Israeli military is engaged in a conflict with Hamas militants in various parts of Southern Israel, close to the Gaza Strip border. These areas include the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri, and the Re’im military base.

According to a press release from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 10 Nepalese individuals were killed and one is missing as a result of the Hamas attack in Israel. Nevertheless, the Nepalese ambassador to Israel informed the international media that 17 Nepalese students have been captured by Hamas militants.

"Ten Nepali citizens lost their lives, and one person is missing, while others sustained injuries in the recent Israeli attack near Gaza's border, as per the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. The MOFA press release stated that the identification process of the deceased is in the final stages."

"A request has been submitted to the Israeli government to promptly identify and transport the deceased individuals to Nepal, while also ensuring appropriate care and treatment for those who have sustained injuries. An online registration process is currently being coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, and the Government of Israel to gather information from Nepali citizens who wish to return home from Israel."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing instructions to the Nepali embassy in the oil field and coordinating efforts. Officials at the Nepali Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tel have shared contact details for the latest developments in Israel. It is recommended to stay in touch with them for the necessary information.

The Government of Nepal has reacted promptly and with great concern to this tragic incident in Israel. This morning, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting during which a coordination mechanism was established, encompassing all relevant agencies and overseen by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The primary objective of this mechanism is to vigilantly monitor the incident, conduct a thorough evaluation of the situation, ascertain the well-being of Nepalis, make informed decisions regarding rescue efforts, and ensure effective coordination and support.

Extensive coordination and facilitation initiatives are being undertaken in collaboration with the Israeli government to accurately determine the condition of Nepalis in Israel, guarantee their safety, and provide necessary rescue and support.

The Government of Nepal is fully dedicated to furnishing essential support, coordination, and facilitation to Nepalis in Israel. Additional updates regarding this matter will be disseminated promptly as soon as they become available.

Since so many precious lives have been lost, including Nepalese, the government of Nepal must take a firm stand against Hamas terrorists supporting the state of Israel's stand and express and complete solidarity against terrorists act all over the world.