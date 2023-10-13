Nepali Students Arrived From Israel In NA Chartered Aircraft

The Nepal Airlines (NA) aircraft carrying 253 Nepali students rescued from Israel landed in Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)on Friday.

According to Foreign Ministry, 253 students rescued from Israel have returned to kathmandu in the NA aircraft.

After landing in TIA, Foreing Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has informed about the rescue operation to mediapersons.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati along with officials were presented in the TIA.