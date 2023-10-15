Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

With partial impacts of monsoon in eastern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country , Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country , Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.