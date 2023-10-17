Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Bagmati And Koshi

With impacts of westerly disturbance, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.