Minister Saud To Visit US From October 29

Foreign Minister NP Saud is scheduled to visit the United States after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Nepal, starting on October 29.

The visit by Minister Saud is under preparation by the Ministry, said Saud’s secretariate issuing information about it. He is likely to fly on October 29.

Saud’s visit scheduled earlier had been cancelled due to the delay in UN SG’s Visit to Nepal that had been scheduled for October 13-14. Saud is a Foreign Minister who is going on an official visit to the USA after five years. Earlier, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyanwali had visited the US in 2018.