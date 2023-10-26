Weather Forecast: Cloudy In Hill And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas

Oct. 26, 2023, 8:07 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

