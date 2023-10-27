Foreign Minister Saud Is Paying Official Visit To The USA

Foreign Minister Saud Is Paying Official Visit To The USA From October 30

Oct. 27, 2023, 5:56 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud is leaving Kathmandu on Sunday, 29 October 2023 for an official visit to the United States of America.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Washington D.C. on 30 October 2023.

The Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Alice P. Albright and other high-level officials of the US Government. He will also meet with Congressman Mike Carey, Nepal Caucus Co-chair in the US Congress.

Other engagements of the Foreign Minister include talk programme at United States Institute of Peace (USIP), interaction with Nepali-American business community, meeting with IT advisory network, and interactions with Non-Resident Nepali Association representatives and Nepali-American professionals.

The Nepali delegation consists of Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America Sridhar Khatri andsenior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C. as well as presidents of FNCCI and American Chamber of Commerce in Nepal.

The Foreign Minister will return to Kathmandu on 5 November 2023.

