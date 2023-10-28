Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan): Date & Time

Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan): Date & Time

Oct. 28, 2023, 9:47 a.m.

According to Space.com, the last Lunar Eclipse of the year will occur on October 28. On October 29, 2023, at 01:20 AM, this lunar eclipse will begin and end at 02:39 AM. Whereas, the sutak (inauspicious period) before the eclipse will be observed between 03:05 PM and 02:39 AM.

On October 28 and 29, 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 2080 Vkram Era), there will be a partial lunar eclipse. Around midnight, the Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from every location in India. The eclipse will last for one hour and nineteen minutes. On October 29, at 01:20 NST, the eclipse's umbral phase will start and terminate at 02:39 NST.

A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that happens because of sun, moon and earth alignment. The last eclipse of the year will happen on October 28. It is one of the rare partial lunar eclipses after 2021. Check out this article for the date, time, and visibility of the lunar eclipse.

October is going to witness its second eclipse on 28th October. This rare occassion is just about to happen after 14 days of solar eclipse. October was full of celestial events from meteor showers, solar eclipse and now lunar eclipse on October 28. A lunar eclipse usually happens when Earth comes in between the alignment of the sun and moon. It usually occurs on the full moon night. This upcoming one is Partial Lunar Eclipse.

There will be a partial lunar eclipse on October 28 today.

It will be visible over parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the surface of the moon. They can only occur during a full moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.

