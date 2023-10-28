Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan): Date & Time

According to Space.com, the last Lunar Eclipse of the year will occur on October 28. On October 29, 2023, at 01:20 AM, this lunar eclipse will begin and end at 02:39 AM. Whereas, the sutak (inauspicious period) before the eclipse will be observed between 03:05 PM and 02:39 AM.

It will be visible over parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the surface of the moon. They can only occur during a full moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.