Manisha Koirala Honored In London

Actress Manisha Koirala was honored at a special ceremony at the House of Commons in London on Friday by the British newspaper Asian Standard. Imran Hussain, Member of Parliament for Bradford East, UK, and Fatima Patel, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Standard, presented the award to Koirala for her significant contributions to cinema, art, and social services.

The paper acknowledged Koirala's outstanding achievements in these areas.

The newspaper, which is distributed free of charge and is popular among the South Asian community in Britain, recognizes the contributions of various personalities from the community. MP Hussain stated that actress Koirala's commendable contributions to the field of art have spanned over three decades.