Manisha Koirala Honored In London

The paper acknowledged Koirala's outstanding achievements in these areas.

Oct. 29, 2023, 9 a.m.

Actress Manisha Koirala was honored at a special ceremony at the House of Commons in London on Friday by the British newspaper Asian Standard. Imran Hussain, Member of Parliament for Bradford East, UK, and Fatima Patel, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Standard, presented the award to Koirala for her significant contributions to cinema, art, and social services.

The newspaper, which is distributed free of charge and is popular among the South Asian community in Britain, recognizes the contributions of various personalities from the community. MP Hussain stated that actress Koirala's commendable contributions to the field of art have spanned over three decades.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Secretary-General Guterres Antonio Guterres Landed In Kathmandu
Oct 29, 2023
Hetaunda-Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission Line Wire Pulling Work Is In Full Swing With Interruption At Some Places
Oct 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Mountains
Oct 29, 2023
Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan): Date & Time
Oct 28, 2023
Kojagrat Or Sarad Purnima 2023: Important And Significance
Oct 28, 2023

