Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Mountains

Oct. 29, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

