Israel Reopens Second Water Pipeline Into Gaza

Israeli media say the second of three pipelines providing water into the Gaza Strip has been reopened as the humanitarian situation in the enclave worsens.

The reports say the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, or COGAT, had reopened the second pipeline by Sunday.

They say the water being supplied by Israel is about half of what was supplied before the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas. Israel cut off the water pipelines on October 9 as part of its blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

A communications firm operating in Gaza said on social media that telecommunication services in Gaza, including phone and internet, are gradually being restored after they were disrupted on Friday due to Israeli bombardments.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, or UNRWA, said in a social media post on Sunday that 59 UN staff had been killed in the conflict since October 7.

The agency said that "every day is becoming a dark day" for the UN and the agency as the number of staff killed increases. It also said that "unspeakable suffering continues to come out by the hour from Gaza."

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a video on Sunday that the ICC has active investigations ongoing in relation to the crimes allegedly committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7, as well as in relation to Gaza and the West Bank.

Khan was speaking at the Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Khan said a dire humanitarian situation is developing. He said there should be no impediment to humanitarian relief supplies going to innocent civilians who have rights under international humanitarian law.

Since 2021, the ICC has been investigating alleged war crimes by the Israeli military in the Palestinian territories, based on a request by the Palestinian Authority.