Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Some Places Of Hilly Region

Oct. 31, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

