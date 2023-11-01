UN Secretary General Concluded Nepal Visit

UN Secretary General Concluded Nepal Visit

Nov. 1, 2023, 5:51 p.m.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres departed from Kathmandu this morning after the completion of his four-day official visit to Nepal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal bade farewell to the Secretary-General at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal’s Permanent Resident Representative to Nepal Lok Bahadur Thapa and UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy.

“The visit of the UN Secretary-General to Nepal has helped to further strengthen decades of Nepal-UN partnerships and provides important impetus for deeper cooperation as Nepal gears towards graduation from LDC status as well as accelerates the implementation of sustainable development goals,” said a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Un Secretary General left 1.jpg

“Your visit has become instrumental in deepening Nepal-UN partnership & expanding more areas of our cooperation, including in peace, development & climate change. Nepal will remain committed to multilateralism with UN at the core,” tweets Lok Bahadur Thapa, Nepal’s permanent representatives to UN.

