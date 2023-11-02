Japan Hands Over The Equipment To Dadeldhura Blood Bank

Japan Hands Over The Equipment To Dadeldhura Blood Bank

Nov. 2, 2023, 1:43 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the equipment supported by the Government of Japan to the Blood Bank run by the Nepal Red Cross Society, Dadeldhura District Chapter in Amargadhi Municipality was held today. TAMURA Takahiro, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, attended the ceremony.

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the project to install equipment to upgrade the blood bank facilities was supported with USD 56,364 (approximately NPR 6.6 million). The blood bank provides both whole blood and blood components to patients who require safe blood for medical treatment.

IMG20231102111643.jpg

On this occasion,Tamura congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He emphasized that the project has been a great help to the patients of Dadeldhura and surrounding districts who need blood transfusion. He also expressed his confidence that the donated equipment will significantly improve the performance of the blood bank and contribute to the well-being of patients, their families, and communities.

Nepal Red Cross Society, Dadeldhura District Chapter was established in 1967 and has been providing blood transfusion services on the recommendation of Dadeldhura Hospital and another polyclinic. The blood bank was established by them in 2010 as one of the foremost blood banks in far western Nepal. In the year 2022/23, they provided 1,230 units of blood including blood components for medical needs, which was made possible by the equipment provided by GGP.The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to the improvement of medical services in the far western regions of the country and further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.

Equipment_BloodBank.jpg

