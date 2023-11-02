Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Hilly Region

Nov. 2, 2023, 8:11 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

