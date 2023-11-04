CoAS General Sharma Returned Home Completing China Visit

CoAS General Sharma Returned Home Completing China Visit

Nov. 4, 2023, 1:28 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma has returned home after completing his official visit to the People's Republic of China.

CoAS Home 2.JPG

He was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by the Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sitaram Khadka. He had left for that place on the 10th of Kartik.

During his stay in China, the Commander-in-Chief participated in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum held in Beijing. Similarly, during his visit to China, he also called on CMC and Joint Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Liu Zhenli,

COAS General Sharma in Beijing .jpg

In addition to having a courtesy meeting with with Liu Zhenli, he also visited various units and educational institutions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army located in Xi'an City, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

During his stay in Beijing, he attended the reception organized by Ambassador of Nepal to China in honor of the CoAS. During the visit, he also visited important tourist spots in Beijing including the Great Wall.

CoAS and visit 2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Nov 04, 2023
India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Electricity Authority Restored Electricity In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023
PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team
Nov 04, 2023

More on National

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
KAAN And KOICA Donated Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
Korean Minister Calls On President Paudel By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
World Bank Provides Nepal Over Rs.13 Billion Loan And Grant To Strengthen Health Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Electricity Authority Restored Electricity In Earthquake Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
Earthquake Update: 128 People Killed In Rukum West And Jajarkot, Hundreds Injured By Agencies Nov 04, 2023
Israeli Army Still Surrounding Gaza City, Kills ‘Numerous’ Terror Operatives, Destroys Tunnels By Agencies Nov 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In High Hill And Mountain Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Defeated UAE, Selected For T-20 Cricket World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75